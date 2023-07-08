Gala Price Tops $0.0239 (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, Gala has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Gala token can now be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a market cap of $583.10 million and approximately $34.06 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gala Profile

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 24,044,074,236 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,372,120,231 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gala is gala.com. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

