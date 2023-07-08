Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $52.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $60.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLPI. Raymond James raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 226,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth about $9,457,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 509,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 20,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

