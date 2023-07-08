GateToken Market Cap Reaches $418.51 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. One GateToken token can now be purchased for $4.28 or 0.00014134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. GateToken has a total market cap of $418.51 million and $395,910.94 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GateToken

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,701,646 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,701,646.0001322 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.27423549 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $630,245.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

