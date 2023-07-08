GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Receives $92.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.40.

GEHC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

GEHC opened at $79.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.17. GE HealthCare Technologies has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.75.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Roland Rott sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $191,336.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.