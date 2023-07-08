Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GRPTF. Morgan Stanley upgraded Getlink from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Getlink from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.60.

Getlink Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GRPTF opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. Getlink has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87.

Getlink Company Profile

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

