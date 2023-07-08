GICTrade Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One GICTrade token can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00003107 BTC on major exchanges. GICTrade has a total market cap of $93.23 million and $8,330.30 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GICTrade has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade’s genesis date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.93465772 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $9,529.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

