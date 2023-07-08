Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Golden Ocean Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of GOGL stock opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. Golden Ocean Group has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $132.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 32,692 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,057,586 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,070,000 after acquiring an additional 555,441 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

