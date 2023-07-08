GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $267,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,551,000 after purchasing an additional 544,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,383,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,690,326,000 after acquiring an additional 91,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,176,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,145,508,000 after acquiring an additional 69,472 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $331.29 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $344.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.52, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $316.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.92.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.



