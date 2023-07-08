Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

AJX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $158.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is -45.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Great Ajax by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Great Ajax in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

