Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) & Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Head-To-Head Review

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Free Report) and Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Axfood AB (publ) and Grocery Outlet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axfood AB (publ) 1 0 1 0 2.00 Grocery Outlet 1 3 3 0 2.29

Grocery Outlet has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.38%. Given Grocery Outlet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than Axfood AB (publ).

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Grocery Outlet 1.81% 7.41% 2.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Axfood AB (publ) and Grocery Outlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

13.8% of Axfood AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Axfood AB (publ) and Grocery Outlet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $20.44 1.35 Grocery Outlet $3.58 billion 0.87 $65.05 million $0.67 47.18

Grocery Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than Axfood AB (publ). Axfood AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grocery Outlet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats Axfood AB (publ) on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axfood AB (publ)

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross segments. The company sells groceries through Willys, Hemköp, Eurocash, and Mat.se store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products. In addition, it offers home delivery of meal kits under the Middagsfrid name, as well as operates Urban Deli, a combination of restaurant and market hall; and Apohem, an online pharmacy. The company serves restaurants, fastfood operators, and cafés; and retailer-owned stores, mini-marts, service stations, and other convenience retailers. Axfood AB (publ) was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Axfood AB (publ) is a subsidiary of Axel Johnson AB.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

