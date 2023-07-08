Grupo Comercial Chedraui (GCHEF) vs. Its Competitors Financial Survey

Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Free Report) is one of 63 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Grupo Comercial Chedraui to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Grupo Comercial Chedraui alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Comercial Chedraui 0 1 0 0 2.00 Grupo Comercial Chedraui Competitors 1121 2754 3012 114 2.30

Grupo Comercial Chedraui currently has a consensus price target of $84.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,389.36%. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 99.36%. Given Grupo Comercial Chedraui’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Grupo Comercial Chedraui is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Comercial Chedraui N/A N/A 3.18 Grupo Comercial Chedraui Competitors $26.13 billion $572.31 million 194.38

This table compares Grupo Comercial Chedraui and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Comercial Chedraui. Grupo Comercial Chedraui is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Comercial Chedraui and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Comercial Chedraui N/A N/A N/A Grupo Comercial Chedraui Competitors 2.01% 15.36% 4.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of Grupo Comercial Chedraui shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grupo Comercial Chedraui competitors beat Grupo Comercial Chedraui on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

About Grupo Comercial Chedraui

(Free Report)

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. operates selfservice stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers. It operates 306 stores, including 198 tiendas chedraui, 60 super chedraui, 15 super che, and 33 supercito stores; and 7 distribution centers in Mexico, as well as 125 self-service stores, such as 64 El Super and 61 Fiesta stores in the United States. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.