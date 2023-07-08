Guild of Guardians Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $15.17 Million (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for about $0.0523 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $15.17 million and approximately $51,549.77 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

