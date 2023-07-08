Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) vs. Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) and Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kemper and Hagerty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kemper $5.58 billion 0.55 -$301.20 million ($4.48) -10.74 Hagerty $787.59 million 3.85 $32.08 million ($0.09) -100.56

Hagerty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kemper. Hagerty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kemper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kemper -5.23% -6.24% -1.20% Hagerty 0.29% -11.06% -3.05%

Volatility & Risk

Kemper has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hagerty has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kemper and Hagerty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kemper 0 1 2 1 3.00 Hagerty 0 2 0 0 2.00

Kemper presently has a consensus price target of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.63%. Hagerty has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.55%. Given Kemper’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kemper is more favorable than Hagerty.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.8% of Kemper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Hagerty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Kemper shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of Hagerty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kemper beats Hagerty on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance. It provides preferred and specialty automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, general liability, and various other property and casualty insurance to individuals, as well as commercial automobile insurance to businesses. The company also offers life insurance, including permanent and term insurance; and supplemental accident and health insurance products, such as Medicare supplement insurance, fixed hospital indemnity, home health care, specified disease, and accident-only plans to individuals in rural, suburban, and urban areas. It distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events. In addition, it offers Hagerty Garage + Social, a platform that provides clubhouses and car storage facilities. The company is headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan.

