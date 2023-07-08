Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.05

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$45.05 and traded as high as C$52.61. Hammond Power Solutions shares last traded at C$51.01, with a volume of 27,360 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$29.00 to C$41.50 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$449.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.73.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

Featured Stories

