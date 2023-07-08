HC Wainwright Increases Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target to $21.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $17.50 to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.44. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $16.52.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Palczuk purchased 2,500 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 300.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 236.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

