Head to Head Analysis: Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) versus Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF)

Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Free Report) and Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Steakholder Foods and Real Good Food, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Real Good Food 0 0 2 0 3.00

Steakholder Foods currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 281.05%. Real Good Food has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Steakholder Foods’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Steakholder Foods is more favorable than Real Good Food.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steakholder Foods N/A -145.36% -109.15% Real Good Food -9.25% -35.02% -1.60%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Steakholder Foods and Real Good Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Real Good Food has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Steakholder Foods and Real Good Food’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steakholder Foods N/A N/A -$30.77 million ($1.93) -0.41 Real Good Food $141.59 million 0.90 -$10.98 million ($1.93) -2.54

Real Good Food has higher revenue and earnings than Steakholder Foods. Real Good Food is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Steakholder Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of Steakholder Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Real Good Food shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Real Good Food shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Real Good Food beats Steakholder Foods on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provides associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offers technology implementation, training, and engineering support services directly and through contractors to food processing, food retail, and cultivated meat companies. Steakholder Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co. brand name, as well as sells private-label products. The company serves retailers, which primarily sell its products through natural and conventional grocery, drug, club, and mass merchandise stores. It also sells its products through its e-commerce channel, which includes direct-to-consumer sales through its website, as well as through its retail customers' online platforms. The company was formerly known as Project Clean, Inc. and changed its name to The Real Good Food Company, Inc. in October 2021. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

