Head to Head Comparison: DaVita (NYSE:DVA) versus CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF)

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) and CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.8% of DaVita shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of DaVita shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DaVita and CareRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DaVita 4.40% 72.08% 3.59% CareRx N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DaVita 0 5 1 0 2.17 CareRx 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DaVita and CareRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

DaVita presently has a consensus price target of $96.88, indicating a potential downside of 6.75%. CareRx has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 164.71%. Given CareRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CareRx is more favorable than DaVita.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DaVita and CareRx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DaVita $11.61 billion 0.81 $560.40 million $5.42 19.17 CareRx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DaVita has higher revenue and earnings than CareRx.

Summary

DaVita beats CareRx on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc. provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers. In addition, the company offers integrated care and disease management services to patients in risk-based and other integrated care arrangements; clinical research programs; physician services; and comprehensive kidney care services. Further, it engages in the provision of acute inpatient dialysis services and related laboratory services; and transplant software business. The company was formerly known as DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. and changed its name to DaVita Inc. in September 2016. DaVita Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About CareRx

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmacy services to seniors homes and other congregate care settings in Canada. It serves long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes. The company was formerly known as Centric Health Corporation and changed its name to CareRx Corporation in June 2020. CareRx Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

