Head-To-Head Comparison: Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) versus OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Free Report) and OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.6% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of OrthoPediatrics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.6% of OrthoPediatrics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Intelligent Bio Solutions alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and OrthoPediatrics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Bio Solutions -687.95% -85.52% -46.54% OrthoPediatrics 2.72% -5.32% -4.49%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Bio Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A OrthoPediatrics 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions and OrthoPediatrics, as provided by MarketBeat.

OrthoPediatrics has a consensus price target of $55.33, suggesting a potential upside of 31.18%. Given OrthoPediatrics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OrthoPediatrics is more favorable than Intelligent Bio Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and OrthoPediatrics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Bio Solutions $440,000.00 14.93 -$8.31 million N/A N/A OrthoPediatrics $122.29 million 8.05 $1.26 million $0.20 210.90

OrthoPediatrics has higher revenue and earnings than Intelligent Bio Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 3.85, meaning that its stock price is 285% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OrthoPediatrics has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OrthoPediatrics beats Intelligent Bio Solutions on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

(Free Report)

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

About OrthoPediatrics

(Free Report)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products. Its products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail, PediLoc tibia, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, Spica Tables, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, Pediguard, Pediatric Nailing Platform, Femur system, Orthex, QuickPack, and ApiFix Mid-C system. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.