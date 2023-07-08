Head-To-Head Survey: Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) & Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT)

Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Free Report) and Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Xcelerate has a beta of 3.36, suggesting that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Babylon has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Xcelerate and Babylon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcelerate 0 0 0 0 N/A Babylon 1 0 2 0 2.33

Profitability

Babylon has a consensus price target of $32.75, suggesting a potential upside of 5,850.22%. Given Babylon’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Babylon is more favorable than Xcelerate.

This table compares Xcelerate and Babylon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A Babylon -35.54% N/A -105.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xcelerate and Babylon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Babylon $1.15 billion 0.01 -$221.45 million ($23.03) -0.02

Xcelerate has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Babylon.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.9% of Babylon shares are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of Babylon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Babylon beats Xcelerate on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xcelerate

Xcelerate Inc. acquires engineering/patents and applies to early-stage medical technology companies. It supplies to controlled clinical care settings, in which developments will be trialed, tested, and applied, as well as provides end-to-end controlled medical technology development. The company was formerly known as Union Dental Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Xcelerate Inc. Xcelerate Inc. was incorporated in 1996 is based in Mauldin, South Carolina.

About Babylon

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company provides Babylon Cloud and clinical services. Babylon Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

