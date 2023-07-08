HI (HI) Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HI (HI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, HI has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. HI has a total market cap of $6.83 million and $91,573.48 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017321 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00019459 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014191 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,292.61 or 1.00006595 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00262056 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $80,037.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.