HI (HI) Trading Down 14% Over Last 7 Days

HI (HI) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market cap of $6.83 million and $96,726.64 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HI has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HI Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00262056 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $80,037.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

