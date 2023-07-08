Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.91. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $19.85.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.62 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 39.39%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

