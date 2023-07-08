Horizen Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.76 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.82 or 0.00025963 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $108.57 million and $7.76 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00092886 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00047019 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,880,012 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

