HSBC Cuts Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Price Target to $8.00

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HSBC from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shares of SHCO opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.05. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.21.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $255.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.96 million. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative return on equity of 1,654.69% and a negative net margin of 19.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Caring purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $38,556.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 368,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,403.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 75.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

