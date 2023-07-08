iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:IBET) Shares Down 2.8%

iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:IBET – Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $905,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98.

Get iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:IBET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 13.72% of iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF

The iBET Sports Betting and Gaming ETF (IBET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in global companies engaged in sports betting and gaming activities, including esports and iGaming. IBET was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by Inherent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.