ICON (ICX) Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. ICON has a total market cap of $205.26 million and $2.16 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000709 BTC on exchanges.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 960,996,350 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 960,989,414.5147371 with 960,989,413.1450198 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.21575428 USD and is up 1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $3,130,343.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

