Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China stock opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a market cap of $163.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.25.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.7104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.
