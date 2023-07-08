Insider Buying: Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) COO Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Free Report) COO Michael A. Gaul bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $22,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 78,150 shares in the company, valued at $352,456.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Beyond Air Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ XAIR opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.37. Beyond Air, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on XAIR shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Beyond Air from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Beyond Air in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Air

Beyond Air Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XAIR. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

