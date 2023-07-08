Insider Buying: BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Acquires $647,713.26 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 41,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $647,713.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,257,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,616,960.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,823 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $340,657.03.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 49,903 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $775,991.65.

On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 50,000 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $775,000.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 193,520 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,040,199.20.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 206,504 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $3,256,568.08.

On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,369 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $228,610.79.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,513 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $383,383.32.

On Monday, June 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,792 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,713.60.

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,617 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $56,895.41.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 50,215 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $787,371.20.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

ECAT stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 47.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $181,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

