Insider Buying: BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Acquires $647,713.26 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 41,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $647,713.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,257,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,616,960.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,823 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $340,657.03.
- On Wednesday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 49,903 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $775,991.65.
- On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 50,000 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $775,000.00.
- On Thursday, June 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 193,520 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,040,199.20.
- On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 206,504 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $3,256,568.08.
- On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,369 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $228,610.79.
- On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,513 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $383,383.32.
- On Monday, June 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,792 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,713.60.
- On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,617 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $56,895.41.
- On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 50,215 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $787,371.20.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
ECAT stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $15.99.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 47.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $181,000.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
