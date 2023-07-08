Insider Buying: EP&T Global Limited (ASX:EPX) Insider Buys A$29,172.03 in Stock

EP&T Global Limited (ASX:EPX – Free Report) insider Victor van Bommel bought 884,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,172.03 ($19,448.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

EP&T Global Limited provides building energy management solutions to reduce energy and water wastage, and enhance energy efficiency within commercial real estate in Australia, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and the Middle East. Its EDGE platform collects, processes, analyses, visualizes, and interprets sets of data for the environmental performance of buildings.

