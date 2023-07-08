Insider Buying: Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Insider Purchases £3,564 in Stock

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Free Report) insider Isabel Liu acquired 2,475 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £3,564 ($4,523.42).

Isabel Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 4th, Isabel Liu bought 2,189 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £3,568.07 ($4,528.58).

On Wednesday, April 12th, Isabel Liu bought 3,538 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £5,837.70 ($7,409.19).

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 139 ($1.76) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 152.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 158.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £752.39 million, a PE ratio of 323.26 and a beta of 0.14. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc has a 12-month low of GBX 133.25 ($1.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 183.50 ($2.33).

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s previous dividend of $1.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s payout ratio is 1,627.91%.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.34) target price on shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

