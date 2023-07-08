Insider Buying: Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited (ASX:KAL) Insider Buys 468,750 Shares of Stock

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited (ASX:KAL – Free Report) insider Pauline Gately acquired 468,750 shares of Kalgoorlie Gold Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($10,000.00).

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Stock Performance

About Kalgoorlie Gold Mining

(Free Report)

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects throughout the Kalgoorlie region of Western Australia. The company explores for lead, gold, and nickel deposits. It holds interests in the Bulong, Laverton Tectonic Zone, Keith-Kilkenny Tectonic Zone, Perrinvale, Kalgoorlie, Pianto South, and Davies Dam located in Kalgoorlie.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalgoorlie Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.