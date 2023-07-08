Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Major Shareholder Sells $115,606,117.85 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,659,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 4th, Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,372,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Ares Management Llc bought 250,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.56 per share, for a total transaction of $5,390,000.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,170,000.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,288,000.00.

NYSE ARES opened at $94.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.38. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $97.34.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

ARES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ares Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Ares Management by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 96,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

