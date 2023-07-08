Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells $396,208.88 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $396,208.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,257 shares in the company, valued at $12,702,325.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, June 9th, Aidan Viggiano sold 8,456 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $536,364.08.

On Monday, May 15th, Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $62.45 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $98.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average of $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $999.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 39.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 29.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 57.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after buying an additional 48,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

