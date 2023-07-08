Insider Selling: Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Director Sells $160,200.00 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,785,238 shares in the company, valued at $19,066,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eren Bali also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $161,550.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $135,150.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Eren Bali sold 10,462 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $94,158.00.

Udemy Price Performance

UDMY opened at $10.49 on Friday. Udemy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $176.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 45.38% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. Analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UDMY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Udemy from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Udemy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDMY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Udemy by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 23,527 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Udemy during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Udemy by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Udemy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Udemy during the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

