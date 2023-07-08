Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO Sells $1,543,544.97 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) CTO Fiona Tan sold 24,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $1,543,544.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,272.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of W opened at $61.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.28. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 3.15.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth $644,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 216,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth $1,575,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2,834.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 19,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth $343,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.68.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

