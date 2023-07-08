Inspire Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in AerCap by 3.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,717,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,184,000 after buying an additional 255,513 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,142,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,229,000 after purchasing an additional 69,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 90.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 9.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,070,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,707,000 after purchasing an additional 257,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,729,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,599,000 after purchasing an additional 151,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

AerCap stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $37.95 and a one year high of $66.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average of $58.84.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on AerCap in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

