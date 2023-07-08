Inspire Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Inspire Advisors LLC lessened its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,868 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in InMode by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,174 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in InMode during the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $1,635,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $1,611,000. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on INMD. UBS Group started coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

INMD opened at $38.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $34.75. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $106.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.80 million. InMode had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 36.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

