Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,783 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX opened at $33.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSX. Raymond James increased their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

