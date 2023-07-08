Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,783 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CSX Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of CSX opened at $33.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23.
CSX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on CSX. Raymond James increased their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.
CSX Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.