Inspire Investing LLC Buys 572 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,261,000 after buying an additional 434,810 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $108,922,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $63,393,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,165.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,935,000 after purchasing an additional 161,397 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,322,000 after purchasing an additional 142,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $295.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $365.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.