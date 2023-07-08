Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.73.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.3 %

ICE opened at $112.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $114.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.23. The company has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,139,046 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 34.7% during the second quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $2,830,000. Finally, Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $1,402,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

