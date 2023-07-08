International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5,700.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $132.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.31. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.06, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 337.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

