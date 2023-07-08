International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $23,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $132.08. 2,982,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,097,941. The stock has a market cap of $119.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.06, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.94 and its 200 day moving average is $132.31. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

