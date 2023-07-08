International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report) shot up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.74. 56,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 44,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

International General Insurance Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $411.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.44.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.00 million during the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 22.59%.

International General Insurance Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International General Insurance

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. International General Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 1.94%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International General Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 23.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International General Insurance Company Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.

