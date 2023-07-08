International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.47

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.42. International Tower Hill Mines shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 21,576 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on International Tower Hill Mines in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $84.34 million, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.70.
Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
