International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.47

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.42. International Tower Hill Mines shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 21,576 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on International Tower Hill Mines in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $84.34 million, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:THM Free Report ) (TSE:ITH) by 314.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in International Tower Hill Mines were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

