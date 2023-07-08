Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Stock Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $120.80

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.80 and traded as high as $122.46. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares last traded at $122.34, with a volume of 5,567 shares trading hands.
Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.58.
Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.2762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.
About Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust
Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.
