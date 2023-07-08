Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Stock Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $120.80

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.80 and traded as high as $122.46. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares last traded at $122.34, with a volume of 5,567 shares trading hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.58.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust alerts:

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.2762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 417.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

(Free Report)

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.