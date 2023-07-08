Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $147.75

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $147.75 and traded as high as $150.32. Investors Title shares last traded at $150.01, with a volume of 7,278 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Investors Title from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Investors Title Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.80. The company has a market capitalization of $286.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Investors Title Dividend Announcement

Investors Title ( NASDAQ:ITIC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 7.11%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Institutional Trading of Investors Title

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Investors Title by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Investors Title by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Investors Title by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

