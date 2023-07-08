iPower (NYSE:IPW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE IPW opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.95. iPower has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.45.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. iPower had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. Equities analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iPower by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 284,391 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPower during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPower during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 2.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

