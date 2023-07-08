iPower (NYSE:IPW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower Stock Up 4.0 %
NYSE IPW opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.95. iPower has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.45.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. iPower had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. Equities analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iPower
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iPower
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.