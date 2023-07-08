iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,896 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $28,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.32 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.96 and a 12 month high of $100.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.34.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

