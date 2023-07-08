iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Boosted by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,472 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $36,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.23. 6,318,854 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

